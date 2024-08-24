Signing that Christensen’s injury “forces” him to do it

Andreas Christensen’s injury has been a serious setback for Barcelona’s planning. The Dane will be sidelined for between one and two months, leaving the Catalans with no option to make money with his transfer and “exhaust” a defence that now has only three central defenders. For this reason, The right-back drop at Barcelona is starting to gain momentum for the club, as it will allow Jules Kounde to return to his natural position to cover the loss of ’15’..

Hansi Flick was left without troops in the middle of the defence. Pau Coparsi, Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez are the only options available to the Blaugrana coach so far.With Saudi Arabia pressing for the signing of the Basque defender, fear will begin to creep into the German’s body, who does not want to be left without one of the most reliable alternatives in this position in the absence of Christensen and Araujo.

In this context, the newspaper “El Nacional.cat” reported that the German has already informed the sports management of the need to obtain a replacement for the guarantees for Jules Kounde, since as of today, Hector Fort is the only right-back available in the team and the young player does not enjoy the confidence of his coach. For this reason, the names of Marc Pobil and Joao Cancelo are starting to gain popularity in the Catalan offices..

Cancelo’s return was one of the Blaugrana’s priorities this summer. The Portuguese convinced the club during his loan spell last season and Deco promised him that he would do everything in his power to complete his return to Barcelona. However, the high demands of his transfer, in addition to Al Hilal’s insistence on signing him, complicated the process of his arrival.In this scenario, the option of Pobil ‘appeared’ as ‘covered’ for the position, since the great level shown in Almería and at the Olympic Games had caught the attention of the coliseums, who consider him a good ‘low-cost’ alternative.

Fair play, the big hurdle

Although the Catalan institution is aware of the importance of this reinforcement, The truth is that the club’s financial problems make it very “difficult” to integrate one of these names.From the Spotify Camp Nou offices, they have made every effort to free up the payroll so that they can carry out the pending registrations and signings, but the process has been delayed more than expected, and as of today, the right-back has not passed through the entity’s priority list.