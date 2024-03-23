'Sierra Maestra' attacks people and describes protests in Santiago as 'disgraceful spectacle'

Newspaper Sierra MaestraA member of the Communist Party in Santiago de Cuba described attacking the protestors. Protests against the government From last March 17 “A scene of humiliation.”

This Saturday in its printed version, the official release He accused mothers and grandmothers of peaceful protests as “criminals”., who “doesn't feel sorry for them, they feel sorry for them”, calling retirees ignorant; For workers, character defects; For the youth, “hungrier than anyone”; Housewives are “parasites” and the poor are “fickle and ungrateful”.

The article entitled “No one can take away our peace” published in the digital version received major criticism from readers, local state newspapers determined the extent of their demands and what happened.

The publication, written by Mayté García Tintoré, editor-in-chief of the official media, was biased and defamatory, offering a threatening and distorted view of events.

Although the author first recognized that “it is impossible to hide the truth”, he later simplified it and reduced it to “groups of people who took to the streets to demand electricity and food”.

García Tintorre said that, unfortunately or fortunately, he was on the Carretera del Morro and, according to his version, “it would be naïve to think that these actions were spontaneous.”

“The sight of many on the front lines that the revolution protects with social assistance and aid under the guise of the vulnerable is despicable.“, said.

Among the victims instead of beneficiaries in the regime, he revealed: “They have the luxury of selling even the constituencies given to them for free and shouting and supporting those who paid them. They are three kilos to upset the cradle of the “revolution”.

Although the newspaper did not provide evidence of who funded the riots, it insisted The protests were the result of “a manipulated subversive call”.

He also described it as a “criminal act” for mothers and grandmothers to go out to ask for their babies' milk. “Sometimes even the little ones don't drink milk, some people sell it for 2,000 pesos,” the journalist said.

“I know those faces well, they get annoyed when the product is delayed,” he added, then suggested that “without firing a pea, they make a lot of money in sales.”

The newspaper called the youth from the area and other surrounding areas “lazy people who don't know how to study or work”. To insult them further, he said: “They are the most anorexic of all, and the most hot when there is no electricity.”

If these young people lived under capitalism, “they would be prison meat, and they would be shot in the head,” the Communist Party newspaper said unconcernedly.

Referring to workers, housewives, retirees and the curious, the article noted: “Maybe Lacking character, they let themselves go and fall into a network of manipulation.To join the side of the ungrateful”.

Although no official media fulfilled its duty to cover the events, the journalist devoted a column to describing the protesters as ignorant.

In this article full of hate and insults, the author noted ““No one can divide the Cubans and deprive them of their peace” and threatened to apply the full severity of the law to those who tried to “besiege” Santiago.

The editor, however, refrained from mentioning the government's irresponsibility in addressing the energy and food crisis. He says nothing about why the food magically appeared and was delivered that afternoon.

Why did the plenary session of the party's provincial committee refuse to study the issue and President Miguel Díaz-Canel refused to dialogue with the dissidents and the protagonists of the conflict?