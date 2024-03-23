“If you're gay in Cuba, you're already an opposition party.”

Dominican influencer Dani Perez, internationally known as Destino Dolque, is interviewed by Cuban actor and communicator. Alex Ottola, and asked him why he puts so much pressure on Cuban artists. He also wanted to know if Ottola was openly against the dictatorship during his years in Cuba. Otola replied that he had been an anti-communist all his life from the beginning. “You don't know Cuba, you've never experienced that system. Being gay in Cuba… I was born in 79. When I was young 14 years We were Eighty one. I can tell you that being openly gay in a communist country is counterproductive because you are a pest of society. “They tried to eradicate it, but you,” he said.

For the Cuban presenter, the act of publicly declaring himself gay, the UMAP (military units that help produce, in the sixties they locked up homosexuals with the aim of re-educating them. ) “It was brave. It was anti-Communist,” he added, immediately attacking Tigre and El Maicha. , because he is so tall that “they become genophlectic before the bloodthirsty shoes of their masters.”

The Cuban presenter answered all of Destino's questions and also mentioned his pictures at the Van Van concert in Havana. “Gente de Zona said 'Down with Communism' because of pressure to see their concerts empty.” Otola made it clear that he was moving forward. “I have nothing to hide,” he said after explaining that he had traveled to Cuba on a mission by Mega TV to interview several artists, including the son of Juan Formell. So since they were at that concert, I didn't get to see them perform before. As he explained, when he lived on the island, he had no money to pay for the tickets.

Asked by Destino Toque if he saw any agreements between artists going to Cuba with the dictatorship, the Cuban actor replied that he did not need an agreement to “go there and improve their hotels.” The actor, who aspires to be mayor of Miami, is embroiled in a controversy with a Dominican influencer for questioning his family's remittances. Otola was adamant that remittances supported the dictatorship and therefore should not be sent, although the Dominican argued that if his mother was in Cuba, he would send his money regardless of what others said. .

Another heated moment of the interview came when Otola referred to Cuban artists who don't want to do political demonstrations as “adaptive idiots” and suggested they not charge for tickets to their concerts during this political uncertainty.

Hearing those words, Destino replied that artists should not be referred to as such, because they lived their whole lives in a “prison” in which the dictatorship showed them what they wanted to know.

Alexander Otola replied that Destino knew of the prison only by reference and that he experienced it personally. Seconds later, the Dominican tells the host that he did nothing while living in Cuba, never taking action against the communist regime.

“I did, I confronted the police, argued for a fine, I did all kinds of demonstrations.” Alexander Otola exclaimed. Next, Destino asks him to show the videos as evidence, to which he says he can't because there were no cell phones in Cuba at the time.

Destino Tolkien's controversial interview with Otola comes after the Cuban actor launched his campaign for mayor of Miami-Dade County this Monday.

“I am excited to begin my campaign for Mayor of Miami-Dade County. “I am passionate about this great community and have a strong commitment to seeing our district thrive,” the host began in a video shown at the event.