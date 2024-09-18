Should we change the clocks at the end of this summer?

The USA 2024 time change is approaching, marking an adjustment that will affect millions of residents. America. This transition takes place twice a year and alters the daily routine as it takes place at different times depending on the season.

It is called adjustment Daylight Saving Time (DST)And its purpose is to make better use of sunlight during the warmer months. However, with the arrival of autumn and winter, the clocks must be adjusted again.

This change is confusing If you want to move the time forward or backwardBut in November, the general rule is that clocks go back an hour. Although some states have considered eliminating DST, most territories continue to set their clocks on these dates.

The time change in the United States affects daily activities and the pace of life, so it’s important to be prepared and know when adjustments will occur.





When will America next change?



While many believe that the USA 2024 time change will happen at the end of summer, the reality is that this adjustment is made a little later. Daylight saving time ends in the US Sunday, November 3, 2024 And 2:00 am (local time)Clocks An hour should be delayed, I dial back at 1:00 am. This marks the beginning of winter time, known as Standard Time.

This adjustment doesn’t happen until the end of the summer, but after several weeks, it causes some confusion. Although summer officially ends in September, The time change won’t happen until the fall. As the clocks go back, the mornings are brighter and the afternoons darker because there is less sunlight as the colder months progress.

Schedule adjustment started on March 10Clocks are moved forward one hour using daylight saving time during northern summer. Now, by returning to standard time, the aim is to maximize sunlight in the morning and, at the same time, reduce energy consumption in artificial lighting in the afternoon.

Places in America where time doesn’t change