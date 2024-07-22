Shohei Ohtani’s 473-Foot-Lighted House in LA Operates (+ Video)

star striker Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Otanihit his 30th home run of the tournament and scored 6-2 for his team in a duel against Boston Red Sox.

This encounter between the two teams started with a score of 2 x 0 for the visitors in Dodger StadiumHowever, with a great display of offensive power, Los Angeles dominated the encounter.

A total of five home runs allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to take control of a 6×2 game at the bottom of the fifth inning. The last and longest home run came off the bat of Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani reaches 30 points at home against Boston

Shohei Ohtani disappears the ball between right field and center field to reach 30 points on home soil. NBA 2024In this way, he became the first hitter of the National League He got it.

The Asian faced Boston’s starting pitcher in his third appearance at bat. cotter crawford. Use the right hand pitch. cutter At 85.9 mph he tried to control it, but the Japanese decoded it and sent the ball to 473. At the same time, he was very close to getting the ball out of bounds and lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers fans out of their seats.

At Dodger Stadium, only four hits have been connected with distances greater than 460 feet, and Shohei Ohtani has two of them. This is in the Statcast era (2015). Likewise, it became the second-longest home run at Los Angeles Stadium. The first place was taken by Giancarlo Stanton (475 ft in 2015).

Shohei Ohtani has reached his fourth straight season with 30 or more home runs in his MLB career. His best season was in 2021, when he bounced 46 balls off major league pitches.

