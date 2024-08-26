Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star hitter, Shohei OhtaniHe was dealt a heavy blow in the eighth round of their fight. Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rayscelebrated on Sunday, August 25th in Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 78th game of the season against Tampa, and the game was decided in the eighth inning, when Shohei Ohtani He got to the first through pain and Mokey Beats He was a starter on his 13th home run of the competition.

Ohtani was the first batter in that crucial inning for Los Angeles. At that moment, he faced the reliever Richard Loveladyafter failing in his previous three strikes with a knockout.

However, the opposing pitcher executed the ball very carefully. First he got a strike after an error from the Eastern. Then he left two deliveries in the bottom zone and the fourth was over the dissection of Shohei Ohtani, also on a sinker at 91.8 mph.

Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch at Dodger Stadium.

The ball hit the Dodgers star’s wood handle and he was on fourth. NBA 2024 And the 20th in his career. In this way, he spent several seconds trying to control the intense pain caused by the blow to that area. There are quite a few players who have seen their performances end in a season after an unfortunate goal was scored in the forearm, wrists or fingers.

instead of, Shohei Ohtani He showed great resistance to the pain and continued the game, which at that time was 1 x 1. Then, Mookie Betts came to the batter’s box to determine the procedures. The American hid the ball and put the final numbers on the 3 x 1 board.

The Japanese hitter recorded his 100th home run of the tournament and his 528th as a major league hitter. Additionally, he showed off the record that represented the subtle difference in his team’s game-winning run, although the main awards went to his teammate.

In contrast, the Asian became the fifth player to score 100 or more points in MLB 2024. They have achieved it before. Bobby Witt Jr. (111) Juan Soto (108) Haroun the judge (104), Gunnar Henderson (102).

Also in the current major league season, Shohei Ohtani has left his offensive average at .292, the result of 148 hits in 507 at-bats, with 41 home runs, 29 doubles and six triples. Likewise, a total of 94 homers have been pulled into the record book.

