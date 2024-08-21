Shein Sues Competitor Temu in the US for Copying Its Designs

the Chinese fast fashion giant Shein Lawsuit against this Tuesday Timo’s rival In the United States for Copy your designs, Exactly the same thing they accuse him of. Well-known brands, He requested a jury trial to determine damages.

According to the 80-page lawsuit, filed in a Washington, D.C., court, Shin Timo is accused of carrying out an operation Stealing industrial secrets “conspiracy” Counterfeiting, copyright infringement, and false advertising to “sneak” into the United States, including: Your competitor loses money with every purchase.

Temu is enticing consumers in the US to download and use its mobile app with the promise of very low prices, but Temu does not profit from the sale of these products.“It’s so cheap that it has to support every sale, and it loses money on every transaction,” Shen says.

Temu encourages sellers on its platform to do this, Shen says. Violate the intellectual property of others And the sale of counterfeit or low-quality products, which controls the prices of these goods and also prevents their withdrawal if they are recognized as copies.

Otherwise, he is accused. His rival “secret theft”. By an employee, allowing him to learn about the best-selling products on the Shein platform as well as internal pricing information.

Shein has faced accusations for years of copying designs from famous fashion brands such as H&M, Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Puma, as well as artists.

This is not the first time Chinese e-commerce platforms have fought in the US through parent companies, with Temu already accusing Shein late last year of violating its “copyright” and intimidating its suppliers into exclusive agreements.