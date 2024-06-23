June 24, 2024

She tried to drown her two children on a Connecticut beach, but the failure of her plan prevented a tragedy.

Winston Hale June 23, 2024 1 min read

Connecticut Police (USA) said they arrested a man who drowned two children at the beach early Saturday morning after officers found him.

The West Haven Police Department said in a social media post that its officers observed a van parked on the city’s beach early Saturday morning and heard screams coming from the water.

Officers found a man and two young children in the water. When one of the officers waded into the water to help, the man dragged the children into the sea and shouted at the police officers to “stay away”.

“It was clear at this point that the man deliberately drowned his children,” police said of the suspect, who was with the children about 90 meters from the beach.

Agents and rescuers were able to rescue the children and take the subject, identified as Romney Desronville, 41, of New York, into custody.

According to police, the two children are the suspect’s children and were taken to the hospital, where they are in intensive care.

“There is no doubt that the quick response of our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,” the officials added.

Desronvil remains in custody and has not yet been charged as the investigation continues. EFE

