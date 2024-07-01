July 3, 2024

Shakira’s niece shocks Colombian fans with her striking resemblance to the singer

Lane Skeldon July 1, 2024 1 min read

Shakira’s followers claim that she is expecting a baby. (Archive photo) 07/07/2018 – Photo: Europe Press

The daughter of Tonino, Shakira’s brother and manager, posted some photos on social media that reminded many of what the singer looked like at the same age.

Shakira She built her artistic career since she was very young, preserving her image and development among her fans and the general public, who are surprised today by the great resemblance between her and one of the singer’s nieces.

by Phoebe

It is known that the woman from Barranquilla has a large family, because on her father’s side, William MubarakThe singer has eight siblings. The artist “Monotonía” has always proven to be very close to her family, a large part of whom has devoted themselves to the artistic environment.

of between it Isabella Mubarak, the daughter of Shakira’s older brother, Tonino, who also served as her long-time manager. The singer’s niece is a great visual artist and has been seen on several occasions in the company of the “Pies descalzos” artist, with whom she maintains a good relationship.

Photo: @isabellamebarak

