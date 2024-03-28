Shakira's concert in Times Square will have a special screening on ViX

Miami (AFP) –

Weren't you able to attend Shakira's concert in Times Square to release her album “Las mujeres ya no Lloran”? No problem, you can watch the exclusive photos for free on ViX.

The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning artist has attracted more than 40 thousand fans and will now delight the global audience with the song “Shakira desde Times Square”, which will present part of the concert and provide access to behind-the-scenes photos, rehearsals and backgrounds. The singer comments about his creative process.

The special will be available starting Saturday on ViX. It is produced by TelevisaUnivision's music and audio platform Uforia.

The concert was broadcast live from TSX Entertainment's first permanent theater in New York's Times Square. It is available on the Colombian star's YouTube channel and has received nearly 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Upon its release, “Women No Longer Cry” was certified multi-platinum for its high sales. It includes popular songs such as “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Bizarrap and “TQG”, through which Shakira established herself as one of Spotify's top artists last year.

ViX is available in Mexico, United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Uruguay.