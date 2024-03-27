Titanic: The door from the movie was auctioned off for more than $700,000 thanks to Rose's character managing to save herself.

- author, Andre Rodin Paul
- Role, BBC News
-
It was with the sinking of the Titanic, the freezing ocean waters, and the desperate screams of people fighting for their lives in the background, that Kate and Jack saw each other for the last time.
It is above the “door” of the boat, which is in the water.
The scene, which since the film's 1997 premiere has been a source of debate among fans.
Many are wondering if the 'door' is large enough to support the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio and thus save their lives.
Nearly three decades later, the piece of driftwood that kept Rose, played by Kate Winslet, alive… It sold for $718,750.
It was during an auction of props and costumes owned by the Planet Hollywood restaurant and resort chain.
At the end of the film, Jack insists that the painting – part of the door frame – He was old enough to save his beloved Rose. After a while, Jack died, his body submerged in the frozen Atlantic Ocean.
In a 2012 episode of the show Mythbusters (“MythBusters”), Titanic director James Cameron revealed that he receives numerous emails daily calling Rose “selfish” and Jack an “idiot” in the scene.
But he ended the discussion by saying that Jack should die according to the scenario.
“Maybe we made a mistake and the board should have been a little smaller, but the man would have died,” he said.
The piece of wood, which is often mistaken for a door, was based on the design of a piece found in the ruins of the 1912 tragedy, according to auction house Heritage Auctions.
Regarding the debate over whether the commission could have helped save both, the auction house published their characteristics: “The pillar is approximately 2.4 meters long and 1 meter wide.”
From Indiana Jones to Spider-Man
Other items up for auction included the whip used in the movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which sold for US$525,000.
suit of Spider Man (“Spider-Man”) used by Tobey Maguire sold for $125,000, the same amount as the ax that Jack Nicholson used to break down a bathroom door during the “That's Johnny!” commercial. In classic horror the shining (“Glow”).
The auction raised US$15.68 millionMaking it one of the most successful prop and costume set sales, according to Heritage Auctions.
“There have been countless bidding wars…too many to count,” Heritage's Joseph Maddalena said.
