Shakira returns to social media with photo that sparks more criticism than praise: ‘Her face is different’

Colombian singer Shakira has been criticised on social media for a dramatic change to her face, apparently due to excessive use of Botox.

The singer of songs like “Loba”, “Waka Waka” and “Acróstico” has undergone some modifications to improve her physical appearance, according to several international media outlets.

The criticism began after the singer appeared publicly with her niece, Isabella Mubarak, during an art exhibition.

According to her followers, Shakira has “overcome” her use of Botox, as her face looks puffy and different.

“Her face is different, she doesn’t need Botox, I miss her natural beauty”, “She doesn’t need Botox”, “Why does her face look so puffy and suffocating?”, “In these photos she looks like she’s 60 years old, she overdoes the Botox, her face is swollen like a balloon”, were some of the comments from netizens.

Although it is not known whether Shakira underwent any procedure, the Catalan press confirmed that the artist underwent several cosmetic interventions that would have cost her about 63 thousand euros.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the artist has been criticized for some change in her physical appearance.

Through her official Instagram account, the Barranquilla native shared a clip titled “Get ready with me” a few months ago, showing all the steps she takes into account during her beauty routine.

In the video, the artist applies moisturizer to her lips, concealer to her eyes, and foundation to her entire face. After that, she applies compact powder, highlighter, eyelashes, eyebrow liner, moisturizer again, and finally lipstick.

The clip, which did not go unnoticed by the artist’s followers, sparked all kinds of reactions. Some highlighted her beauty and naturalness, while others criticized her for the alleged “filters” she used.

“Shaki no more. ‘Act like the global artist and legend you are’, ‘Shakira, don’t put so many filters on so you look like someone else in interviews’, ‘Please don’t get those lips injected anymore’ and ‘Stop lining your lips. Lips are like that. Your lips without that makeup are so much better’,” were some of the comments from netizens.