Shakira left Pique so I flew on a commercial plane: I made a bear

Football trivia

The former Spanish footballer traveled to Italy and the passengers were surprised to see him on the plane.



by: Writing Footballred

May 13, 2023, 06:47 PM PM.



The relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the former soccer player from Barcelona, Gerrard Pique, He continues to give people something to talk about, as everything seems to indicate that the Spaniard is going from bad to worse after his relationship with Clara Chia, well now Badly Watched Stop Traveling to Milan, Italy.

It turns out that Pique boarded a “low-cost” plane. Or known as a low-cost airline, where the historic footballer from Barcelona looked a little awkward and vain so that they would not recognize him.

more than outside football

However, his presence did not go unnoticed and a passenger captured the moment when Gerard Pique approached to take his luggage. In addition, another person approached him and asked for a photo, which the player agreed to, but he looked a bit uncomfortable.

In the same way, the person who posted the famous video of Pique on the low cost flight did not hesitate to mention the Barranquilla singer and, in a sarcastic tone, stated that they had left him very badly. It wasn’t a private plane like Shakira’s, and it wasn’t a first class flight. It was a modest trip made by Vueling, a low-cost company, that went from Barcelona to Milan.”

At the moment, it is still not known exactly why Pique flew to Milan without Clara Shea and on an unusual airline for football players with a lot of money.