Shakira fires Spanish tax authorities and pleads not guilty just days after moving to Miami

Colombian singer Shakira The 45-year-old will start a new life in Miami in 2023. After the agreement he reached with his ex-partner Gerrard Pique Because of custody of her children, the artist will leave Barcelona early next year as long as the condition of her father, William Mubarak, is stable.

But before he left Spain the country he lived in intermittently to accompany him Gerrard PiqueAnd the Shakira She will fire again against the Spanish tax authorities who have long accused her of tax fraud for not taxing her activity as a singer in the country between 2012 and 2014.

Related news

The fine imposed by the treasury on Shakira 23 million euros and 8 years in prison. In the statement released by her lawyers, the artist confirmed that since 2011 she has paid more than 104 million euros in taxes worldwide and claims that the Treasury is using them for exemplary purposes.

Shakira. Source: Terra Archive

According to the EFE news agency, the document issued by my lawyer Shakira He asserts that a “dirty campaign” was waged against him and only with a “collective” effort so that “despite his innocence, he pleads guilty and comes to terms with the accusations.”

finally, Shakira He says that the Spanish tax authority has on several occasions used “measures that violate the right to privacy, such as medical centers’ requests for confidential information”. The artist pleads not guilty by stating that she “strictly complied with all her tax obligations in the multiple territories with which she had professional ties” and that she “paid taxes worldwide in a worldwide amount exceeding €104 million, of which $90 million was paid to the Spanish public treasury.”