November 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The truth behind Shakira's video where she poses an obscene sign to INSULT Gerard Piqué

The truth behind Shakira’s video where she poses an obscene sign to INSULT Gerard Piqué

Lane Skeldon November 26, 2022 3 min read

Much has been said about Milan’s last match, son Shakira s Gerrard Piquewhere the Colombian managed to be the champion of the event, as she was caught doing it Obscene reference To his ex-partner, a situation that caused a whole debate on social networks. This is why the international media has been exposed Right behind said video Where the barranquilla woman is accused offended Former soccer player

Last weekend, the last baseball game took place in Milan, which is the eldest son of Shakira s Gerrard Pique. However, this situation got out of control after it was assumed that the “Monotonía” interpreter would not be present because the former footballer was responsible for both children, but the situation changed after the appearance of Barranquillara on the field, together with his brother and some of them. Friends to support Milan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira fires Spanish tax authorities and pleads not guilty just days after moving to Miami

November 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

These are the Carmen Villalobos photos that put Instagram’s content rules to the test

November 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The unexpected photos for which William Levy was accused of being “old and fat”

November 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

No long lines or early morning consumers at Black Friday sales

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The truth behind Shakira’s video where she poses an obscene sign to INSULT Gerard Piqué

November 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

NASA’s Orion spacecraft takes a selfie near the Moon

November 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Tec won second place in the National Student Event for Basic Sciences – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson