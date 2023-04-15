Serbia cancels free visa for Cuban citizens

The Republic of Serbia has canceled visa free for Cubans holding diplomatic, official and ordinary passports, As expected at the end of March.

In addition to the general entry requirements, Cubans must submit a series of additional documents, he explained Ministry of Foreign Affairs from serbia.

They include a notarized letter of invitation or proof of accommodation in a hotel or similar facility, proof of sufficient funds to cover expenses during your stay, as well as a health insurance policy to cover possible medical expenses of a minimum of €20,000.

In addition, they must provide proof of a paid round-trip plane ticket with a specific date of return to the country of origin or previous entry.

These requirements apply to all Cuban citizens who do not have temporary or permanent residence in the Republic of Serbia, and who have not previously obtained a long-term visa.

The measure aims to ensure a safe journey and a pleasant stay in the European country.

At the end of March, the newspaper Diario de Cuba reported that Serbia would cancel the visa free for Cubans, a measure that will take effect from Saturday.

Cuban lawyer Fernando Almeida, who is based in Belgrade, said that the necessary measures are being taken internally “so that this decision will enter into force at the appointed date or at least close to it.”

The pressure of the European Union on the subject of the free visa has also been interpreted by various experts as one of the reasons for this measure.

With the aim of controlling the flow of illegal immigration towards European lands, by the end of 2022 About 20 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America were expected to witness itincluding Cuba, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, China, India and Jamaica, will be excluded from the list of countries that do not require a visa.

During that year, the entry of illegal immigrants into European territory increased by more than 170%, mainly through the Western Balkans, so the G-27 set conditions for controlling its borders.