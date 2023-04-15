Lionel: No alliance with the Democratic Liberation Party, but he prefers an opposition front | AlMomento.net

Lionel Fernandez during his participation in the forum to be held in Casa de Campo.

Santo Domingo, April 14 – Former President Lionel Fernandez confirmed on Friday that there was “no such alliance” with the Dominican Liberation Party ahead of the 2024 elections, but emphasized that he “sympathized” with the formation of the opposition. Front to confront the ruling modern revolutionary party.

Fernandez responded to reporters at a meeting in La Romana, saying, “There is no such thing, such an alliance.”

However, the former governor said, “We have always spoken, and we have always believed” in an opposition front that could appear in next year’s elections, although he stressed that “we are advancing in our own way,” referring to his position. organization, People’s Force (PF).

José Francisco Peña Guapa is always working to coordinate an opposition front. We have sympathetically seen that this could be, but we are working on our own goal, which is to achieve two million members of Fuerza del Pueblo,” the politician said.

Fernandez said that “everything depends” on the formation of the opposition front.

And the former president announced last Monday in Santiago that his party would lead a large opposition front that would put an end to “this bad government that was characterized by incompetence.”

On that occasion, he said that the popular force would be part of a large opposition front to win with other parties in next year’s elections. EFE









