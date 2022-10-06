Over a hundred motorcyclists protest in front of an intranet over alleged violations by Digesett at a search operation

More than a hundred motorcyclists from different sectors of the capital protested in front of the facilities of the National Institute of Traffic and Road Transport (Intranet) against the launch recently. control process of motorcycles.

The group claims that agents of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Road Transport (Digesett) are seizing their cars. Regardless of whether they are duly registered or not.

“Digesett has caused us distress, we have all our documents and that is why we are here,” one of those affected told reporters from Listín Diario.

In a peaceful manner, the motoconchistas from Guachupita, La Ciénaga, Los Guandules, Villa Francisca, Villa Consuelo and San Carlos stood before the Subordination demanding to intervene in the process and Prevent the alleged violations from perpetuating themselves.

“They don’t ask us to register or papers or anything, all at once to the tow truck,” said one protester.

Police authorities were seen trying to control Traffic jam on the road Because of the large number of motorcycles agglomerated on the site.

Among the complaints and excuses, yesterday, Wednesday, the process of seizing motorcycles without registration began, thus violating Law No. 63-17 on Mobility, Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety.

In the introduction, the procedure covers the main roads and streets of Greater Santo Domingo and National District.

In these places, agents are tuning motors that run in violation of traffic law, which is what happens in the case They are taken to the greyhound track “El Coco”.And the Fines are imposed on owners, according to the number of violating regulations.