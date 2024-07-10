Security guard injures Spanish figure after France’s elimination, faces final risk

2024-07-09



Spain beat France 2-1 on Tuesday in the Euro 2024 semi-final despite falling behind in the standings in Munich, and will compete for the title next Sunday against the Netherlands or England. But it wasn’t all fun at the end of the game, as Alvaro Morata caused a scare in the night as the national team celebrated with their fans.

The Spanish captain ended up limping on his knee after receiving a blow from a security guard who was trying to stop a spectator who had jumped onto the field of play. It was an accidental strike, but it could have been dangerous for Luis de la Fuente. However, Morata left happy, but he was limping for several minutes. This story cannot leave an end for the man responsible for lifting the trophy in the event of victory on Sunday in Berlin.

How did the injury occur?

As Spain celebrated their ticket to the European Cup final, a fan wearing a Turkish shirt jumped onto the pitch to take a selfie with the Spaniards. A number of stadium security personnel jumped onto the pitch to stop him. Then two of them seized him from behind, and a third came from the side, He slipped and took Morata with him.which did not fall, but which received “Violent trauma to the right leg,” Marca describes..

