Scientists wonder that the next major interplanetary mission should be towards Uranus, why?

Space missions are not conducted overnight, they need years of planning for the degree of success to be greater, and this is why the scientific community proposes scenarios to implement their plans to the most unexpected places in the solar system, for any one of these locations is the seventh planet, Uranus.

A recent survey by the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an investigation every decade commissioned by NASA, concluded that Uranus It should be a top priority for a US government agency in the next decade.

These findings were detailed by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory researcher Kathleen Mandt in an article for the journal Science, offering some clues to mission development toward the ice giant.

This mission will be to Uranus

Mandt refers to the mission as “Uranus Orbiter and Probe” (Uranus Orbiter and Probe), since two probes can be used; While one is in orbit of the seventh planet, the other is getting closer to the surface.

Uranus.

However, get Uranus It’s not an easy task with current technology, because it’s essential for the mission to use Jupiter’s gravitational impulse in order for the probes to reach their destination where the goal is to collect information that Voyager 2, at the time, could not reveal. .

current task for Uranus It will allow not only to understand the behavior of the planet, but also to try to understand, at least a little, about the origin of the solar system, which is why the analysis of the ice giant, its position relative to the sun, distance and composition are fundamental factors for the researchers’ proposals.

Currently, it is taken into account that billions of years ago the solar system underwent a planetary migration that included the outer planets, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, prompting them to maintain the orbit they maintain today, leaving the inner planets in their current location. These and other details are ones that are being sought to be clarified in future expeditions.

Another big question for scientists is whether Uranushas a solid core inside, or if it is more similar to its gaseous neighbors, which have dense interiors and cores far from rocky planets.

Finally, I did the job Uranus The goal will be not just to analyze the planet as such, but as a planetary system, in which you will enter the study of its rings and moons, which is expected to find clues about the origins of Cyclops.

