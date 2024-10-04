Scientist Mar Gómez received the I Biotopías Prize

After receiving the award, she shared her knowledge as an expert in atmospheric physics in a media conversation

Editorial | October 4, 2024

Awards Ceremony (Science Park)

The Science Park hall was completely filled this morning with more than 500 enthusiastic and committed young people, from 10 educational centers in the provinces of Almería, Granada, Jaén and Málaga, to participate in the handing over of the first Biotopías Prize to Mar Gómez, the scientist. , a popular writer and activist – the current Director of Meteorology for eltiempo.es – and listen to her talk “Can We Really Manipulate the Climate?”. Mar received the award from Alberto Fernández, Professor Emeritus and Patron of the Unicaja Foundation, which sponsors the first edition of the Biotopías Festival, and which was sponsored by Gustavo Gómez and Jesús Lins, promoters of an entire program centered around the scientific publication What Nature Tells Us.

As Alberto Fernández pointed out, the Unicaja Foundation has made a very important commitment to Granada in recent years, which will be embodied very soon with the creation of the large Unicaja Cultural Center in the Rey Soller building on San Matías Street: “The Biotopías Festival is the first collaboration in the scientific field between the Foundation Unicaja and the City of Granada, it represents another opportunity for the Foundation to be present in this type of activity.

So: Can we manipulate the climate?

In an era of accelerating climate change, this question has gained importance in the scientific community and in public opinion. The impacts of global warming, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events, are forcing us to consider alternatives that once seemed like science fiction. Climate engineering, also known as geoengineering, is an emerging field that seeks to intentionally modify the Earth’s climate to counter the effects of climate change.

However, in this sense, Mar Gómez highlighted that the only solution today is to stop emitting fossil fuels and stop industrialization and the way we consume, and not through the use of climate modification technologies, changing some parameters of our atmosphere. “These technologies exist, but they are not the appropriate way to mitigate global warming. “Humans should not manipulate the forces of nature to modify the climate,” he said during his speech.

About Mar Gomez

Mar Gomez holds a degree in Physical Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid in Atmospheric Physics, where she completed her Ph.D. She began her professional career in the meteorological department at Telecinco, then as a weather presenter at Telemadrid. He has participated in various research projects on climate science. She currently works as Director of Meteorology at eltiempo.es and has collaborated with media outlets such as National Geographic, Telecinco and Telemadrid. Among his most prominent presentations are those he made at the International Climate Change Conference, Change The Change, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25, and his participation in the United Nations to protect the Arctic.

She is a 2024 Science Creator of the Year and has three published books: How Raindrops Are Like a Hamburger, Meteor Allergy: How Weather Affects Physical and Mental Health, and Drop Gotha: The Great Journey of Water. “, targeting children.



