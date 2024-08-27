Science Fair at College of Engineering Encourages Research

The 25th Science, Technology and Engineering Innovation Exhibition, organized by the Engineering Education Foundation, was held with the aim of fostering curiosity from the initial level and developing not only technological skills, but also scientific skills among students.

The jury, composed of teachers from the College of Engineering and professors from the University of Senor de Siban, selected the best projects in the elementary and secondary levels. In the elementary level, the winners in categories A, B and C are students in grades 1A, 3A and 5B, respectively, who will enjoy an educational visit to the ruins and the Chan Chan Archaeological Museum.

Schoolchildren describe their projects to authorities. Photo: IE Engineering

In high school, the winners in categories D and E were students in grades 2 and 3, who received a trip to Chiclayo to visit the Royal Tombs of Sipan and the laboratories of the Señor de Sipan University. Elementary students were rewarded with a visit to Gran Villa Rosita.

Carmen Rosa Núñez Campos, the Foundation’s Director General, announced important news for the next academic year. “We will strengthen scientific research through an inter-institutional agreement with the Señor de Siban University. This agreement will allow us to train our teachers in research and provide students with additional support with professors from the same university.”