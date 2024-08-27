August 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Science Fair at College of Engineering Encourages Research

Science Fair at College of Engineering Encourages Research

Zera Pearson August 27, 2024 1 min read

The 25th Science, Technology and Engineering Innovation Exhibition, organized by the Engineering Education Foundation, was held with the aim of fostering curiosity from the initial level and developing not only technological skills, but also scientific skills among students.

The jury, composed of teachers from the College of Engineering and professors from the University of Senor de Siban, selected the best projects in the elementary and secondary levels. In the elementary level, the winners in categories A, B and C are students in grades 1A, 3A and 5B, respectively, who will enjoy an educational visit to the ruins and the Chan Chan Archaeological Museum.

Preparing for El Niño in Peru
Schoolchildren describe their projects to authorities. Photo: IE Engineering

In high school, the winners in categories D and E were students in grades 2 and 3, who received a trip to Chiclayo to visit the Royal Tombs of Sipan and the laboratories of the Señor de Sipan University. Elementary students were rewarded with a visit to Gran Villa Rosita.

Carmen Rosa Núñez Campos, the Foundation’s Director General, announced important news for the next academic year. “We will strengthen scientific research through an inter-institutional agreement with the Señor de Siban University. This agreement will allow us to train our teachers in research and provide students with additional support with professors from the same university.”

See also  Botanico will house a world-class science museum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Union Médica’s Imaging Department Opens Nuclear Medicine Unit with Modern Equipment
2 min read

Union Médica’s Imaging Department Opens Nuclear Medicine Unit with Modern Equipment

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
Mutual Medical Foundation allocates 222 thousand euros for its projects during the first semester
4 min read

Mutual Medical Foundation allocates 222 thousand euros for its projects during the first semester

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
Economics Conference Coming (The Impact of AI, Cryptocurrencies and a Little Luxury: Arriazu)
1 min read

Economics Conference Coming (The Impact of AI, Cryptocurrencies and a Little Luxury: Arriazu)

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Venezuela Fraud: Former Foreign Ministers Say Supreme Court Upholding Maduro’s Re-Election Is ‘Incorrect’
3 min read

Venezuela Fraud: Former Foreign Ministers Say Supreme Court Upholding Maduro’s Re-Election Is ‘Incorrect’

August 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals
2 min read

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Pressured Facebook to Censor Content About Covid, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

August 27, 2024 Winston Hale
Millionaires’ Island in Florida, which only a few can enter, is an hour away from Messi’s home.
2 min read

Millionaires’ Island in Florida, which only a few can enter, is an hour away from Messi’s home.

August 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Ritchie Valens returns to the cinema with a new version of the movie “La Bamba”

August 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon