Science Day ULS will open its doors to the community

On Sunday, October 6, the University of La Serena will organize the traditional “Science Day”, which will focus on science through different activities in which the various professions of the institution will participate.

On this occasion, families will be able to enjoy laboratories, prototypes and creativity spaces in the fields of engineering, science, health and arts, organized by ULS in an entertaining and educational way. The university will have signage and a map to guide visitors through the different experiences spread across the Andrés Bello campus.

Las Campanas and Cazalac Observatories and the Astromania Foundation will join this wonderful celebration. The latter will offer 7 interactive modules, including a lunar/Mars walking simulator, a lunar robot management simulator, augmented reality stations, a planetarium with a 360-degree audio-visual display and interactive board games.

Within the framework of this activity, the Rector of the University of La Serena, Dr. Lupervina Rojas Escobar, extended a cordial invitation to the entire regional community to participate in this interactive and educational family event. “As a state and regional higher education institution, our mission is to contribute to the development of our territory. For this reason, we are committed to continuing to promote activities that highlight science, especially in key research areas that make a positive impact in our region.

The initiative seeks to provide a space of knowledge and interaction with science for the entire community, where they can participate in a more entertaining and educational way on the National Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation Day, with the support of the various units and ULS departments.

The event will take place next Sunday, October 6 at the Andres Bello Campus of the University of La Serena, which will be open from 09:30 in the morning to all the public who wish to participate in this interesting exhibition, concluding the day at 1:30 p.m.

Coordinator of the ULS Science and Technology Publication and Dissemination Office, Sergio Muñoz Aracena, noted that the activity includes visits to laboratories, interaction with prototypes, augmented reality, giveaways and competitions, among others. “We seek to ensure that society at large knows and enjoys these topics, and we encourage new generations to ask questions, seek answers and increase understanding of nature, with a scientific approach.”

Those who attend the activity will be able to see the TV studio of the Faculty of Journalism, the University FM radio, biology, chemistry, physics and food engineering laboratories, outstanding projects such as the INTIKALLPA solar car, virtual reality, augmented reality, competitions and prizes, live music, food trucks and more.