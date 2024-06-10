Science applied to education and diversity is analyzed in UATx

In an international seminar with specialists from Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States and Mexico

Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala; As of June 10, 2024 (wording). –With the aim of bringing together researchers and teachers as well as undergraduates and graduate students from different disciplines that converge in an interdisciplinary study, Dr. Serafin Ortiz Ortiz, Dean of the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx), inaugurated the Fifth International Symposium of Applied Sciences in Education and Diversity, organized by the Faculty of Sciences for Human Development ( FCDH) in the university theater facilities, which concludes its work on the twelfth of this year.

In this activity, which is assisted by specialists from Chile, Colombia, Spain and the United States, as well as states such as San Luis Potosi, Morelos, Mexico City and Tlaxcala, the Rector of UATx noted that it is very important that we receive it in the university community, because this reflects that we are here, from Tlaxcala and its house of studies. , we make news and generate knowledge that arouses interest in other latitudes, and this is a privilege that necessitates cultural pluralism and multiculturalism, which are crucial aspects to guide and focus applied sciences on education.

He stressed that at this university the objective function related to research has been maximized to enhance scientific work and its social impact, as is the case in education at all its levels, and from this standpoint, cognitive crossing is important, the cross-sectional collection and relevant analysis that was revealed in this symposium.

Meanwhile, Dr. José Antonio Camacho Candia, Director of FCDH, noted that through this university area, specialists in the field of special education have been trained for more than 40 years, and now the challenge is to rethink and restructure the meaning of this specialty, since UATx It is a pioneer in this professional training, and an exemplary place in this process, to influence, transform, innovate and seek out excellent research.

He explained that the year 2024, in the Autonomous Region of Tlaxcala, is the year of scientific research, so this symposium achieves this goal, which will address topics such as: inclusion; Brain disorders. language development; Outstanding emotions. New Mexican School in Special Education; Visual and intellectual disabilities; and autism spectrum disorder, among others.

The event was attended by representatives of participating institutions: University of Laguna, Spain (ULL); Metropolitan University of Educational Sciences, Chile (UMCE); National Pedagogical University – Colombia; Andres Bello University, Chile (UNAB); Lovas Foundation, Barcelona; and the University of Connecticut in the United States (UCONN).

In addition to the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP), the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM), the Undersecretary of Basic Education and UATx.