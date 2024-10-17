October 18, 2024

Science and knowledge without barriers! These are the challenges SciELO faces in facing open access

Zera Pearson October 17, 2024 2 min read
  • SciELO facilitates access to scientific articles at the UCV Conference with Abel L. Packer, Director and Founder of the platform.

On October 22, the Universidad Cesar Vallejo (UCV) will present the main conference “Cielo Addressing the challenges of open accessIt is a major event for those interested in science and academic research. The exhibition will be led by Abel L. Bakker, Program Director of SciELO, a platform that has revolutionized access to online articles, journals, and scholarly articles.

This event is an excellent opportunity for researchers, teachers and students interested in the future of scientific publications. “Universities have an obligation to continue making quality knowledge accessible to everyone.”said Msgr. Joel Acuña, Director of the Center for Scientific and Cultural Publishing at Cesar Vallejo University.

During the exhibition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn in-depth How SciELO works and how it has contributed to improving global access to scientific literature. Abel L. Packer will share his experience developing and managing this initiative, highlighting his role in creating a more equitable and accessible publishing system.

Academics Willidis Artigas, Doctor of Social Sciences, and Dr. Jorge Salas Ruiz, Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of California, will also participate in this activity.

About Cielo

SciELO, known by its English acronym as Scientific Electronic Library Online, is a model for electronic publishing of scientific journals. This tool facilitates the dissemination of science in Latin American countries and other regions of the world, promoting the emergence of high-impact research in various disciplines.

Don’t miss this conference at UCV, where the new possibilities that SciELO offers for access to high-quality research will be explored.

See also  The family celebrates the young man's entry into the medical school of UNAM and goes viral

To participate in this important academic event, visit the following link: https://zoom.us/j/98679540409

