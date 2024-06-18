Science and education: a public good – Juventud Rebelde

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, who placed science at the heart of all operations. Bermudez, after receiving honorary recognition for his scientific and humanitarian work.

During the opening of the third. The International Congress of Science and Education – held at the Palace of Congresses in Havana – Orlando Terre Camacho, President of the World Council of Academics and University Researchers (COMAU), placed the important award in the hands of the Head of State.

In his words of gratitude, Díaz-Canel said that this award is “for all people in Cuba who consider science and innovation as a pillar for promoting economic and social development in our country.”

In addition, he congratulated the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences – the event coordinator – for the interpretation of the government administration system in educational matters, recognizing the work of the rest of the educational institutions participating in the event.

Within the framework of this event – which brings together more than 600 Cuban delegates, 60 from 16 countries and 308 virtual participants – the fifth edition was held. The Global Meeting of Academic and Research Products in Education, held for the first time in Cuba.

The scientific program of the meeting includes major and thematic conferences, roundtables, panel discussions and workshops, as well as recognitions and awards for those who have made science a public good until next Wednesday. The activities are broadcast on the official YouTube channel

Also present at the opening ceremony were Susili Morva González, member of the Party’s Central Committee and head of the Social Sector Attention Department, and the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic, Inés María Chapman Wu and Jorge Luis Perdomo de Lella, as well as other guests.