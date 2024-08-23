Schedule, channel and where to watch the boxing match on TV and online in the USA and Mexico

Historical floyd mayweather And back to the ring. Fighting this Saturday August 24th at Mexico City vs. MMA fighter John Gotti IIIThis is the second confrontation between the two.

The main battle today is in cmdx arena Starts at 11:00 PM ET USAWhile in Mexico It will be viewed starting at 9:00 PM Central Time.

How do Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III get along?

Fighting between floyd mayweather and John Gotti III The bout is scheduled to last eight rounds of two minutes each. This is the second time these American fighters have faced each other.

These boxers first met on June 11, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in sunrise, Floridain a fight that was also an exhibition. On that occasion, the fight had no judges and no official result, but it was marked by its intensity and drama. MayweatherWith great technical and defensive ability despite the passing years, he maintained his control throughout the fight.

In the period leading up to the fighting, Mayweather Promises to deliver ‘a great show’ on August 24 Mexico City in view of Gotti III.





“I am the best and I have always been the best, no matter what you throw at me, I am ready, I have all the resources to go forward. I came to put on a great show, all my talent and skills, I can’t predict the future.” But what did he say: “Yes, I can guarantee you that I will put on a great show that will not be forgotten.” Mayweather During the press conference held today, Wednesday.

At 47 years old, preparing for combat is a difficult and exhausting process. “money”who does not regret continuing to enter the ring: “For me, it’s easy, it’s like going for a walk every morning, I’ve competed all my career with the best in the world, I’m a fighter and I will be one.” Until the last day of my life I live the fight of retirement.





The last battle of Mayweather He turned professional in August 2017 when he defeated conor mcgregorHe maintained his unbeaten record of 50 wins, thus surpassing the all-time record of Rocky Marciano.

John Gotti III He started his MMA career in 2017. Three years later, in 2020, he moved to professional boxing. In the glove sport, he recorded two knockout victories.

“Floyd He kept his word, he got his revenge on me. I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m ready, I know this is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m going to take it. “I’ve grown a lot as a boxer, both mentally and physically,” he said. Gotti Before the confrontation Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: When, TV and How to Watch Boxing Match Online

floyd mayweather and John Gotti III They face each other this Saturday at Mexico Cityin a boxing match scheduled to last eight rounds.

Eastern US: 11:00 PM.

Central US: 10:00 PM

Western United States: 8:00 PM

Whether in Mexico As in USAFighting Mayweather–Gotti III It can be followed through the paid streaming platform DAZN.