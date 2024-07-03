Schedule, channel and where to watch Copa America on TV in USA and Mexico

Brazil And Colombia Determine the first place of Group D The follower Copa America USA 2024They face each other on Tuesday, July 2, in one of the most attractive matches the continental tournament has offered so far.

They face each other in Levi’s Stadium, St. Claire, Californiastarting at 9:00 PM EST. United State. in Mexico Starts at 7:00 PM Central Time.

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia today

It will be held on Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium One of the most attractive matches in the group stage. Copa America USA 2024. Colombiawhich has an ideal score, is measured against a Brazil Who has to win to be a leader? Group D.

Vinicius against Luis Diaz. Rodrigo against James Rodriguez. Jefferson Lerma against Bruno GuimaraesThese are some great individual duels expected in a key match for both teams.





Read also

Daniel Ballesteros

Colombia He has already been seeded for the quarter-finals. Brazil He is just one point away from achieving that, and could qualify even with a loss. The most important thing at stake is leadership. Group D.

Whoever takes second place will face a scary match next Saturday. Uruguay to Marcelo Bielsa.While whoever ends up as the leader will play against him. Panamawhich struck last Monday. Group C After the defeat Boliviaand got second place.





Read also

Victor Hugo Alvarado

That Nestor Lorenzo He deserved the draw after the dream start to the tournament with two victories against Paraguay (2-1) and Costa Rica (3-0). Colombia It must be James Rodriguez On a dream level, with performances reminiscent of the performances of the ten coffee farmers in 2014 brazil world cup.

the Canary He hopes to finish straightening out his path after his victory over Perugia (1-4) And connect it to it. Costa Rica (0-0) in the first appearance.

Despite last Friday’s win over Paraguay, Brazil You need to adjust your performance. By hand Dorival Junior With a squad full of young players, the five-time world champions will try at all costs to avoid Uruguay and find a way to the semi-finals by facing Panama.

Brazil vs Colombia: Time, TV and How to Watch Copa America 2024 Online

Colombiawith perfect score, faces. Brazil in St. Claire By 3 of Group D The follower America’s Cup.

Eastern US: 9:00 PM

Central US: 8:00 PM

Western United States: 5:00 PM

in United State It will be seen on Univision, TUDN, Fubo and TUDN app.

in Mexico It will be broadcast on Channel 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX and Azteca Deportes Web/App.