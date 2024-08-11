Schedule and where to watch on TV in the USA

the Paris 2024 Olympic Games It will end with a stunning closing ceremony. Sunday, August 11 In it Stade de FranceThis event will be hosted by celebrities. Technical Director Thomas JolyIt promises to be a blend of tradition and modernity, offering an unforgettable visual experience.

This will be the closing ceremony of Paris 2024.

The concert will be held on a 2,800 square meter stage, transforming the stadium into a huge concert hall with the participation of famous artists, acrobats, dancers and artists. Original soundtrack and stunning lighting effects It will take spectators on a journey through the past and future of the Olympic Games.

Despite the innovation, traditional moments such as the athletes’ parade, the handing over of national flags and the passing of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee.





Carlos Mayorga

Under the supervision of Thomas JollyThe closing ceremony will be an emotional and celebratory event, Highlights of the end of 17 days of intense competition And the beginning of a new phase in Olympic history.

The director has let us see some minor details about the show which will focus on a future time as if it were olympic games They will “disappear and someone will come back to recreate them in the distant future.”

“Travelers from another space arrive on our Earth and discover the remains of the history of the Olympics,” explains Joly, who also stresses that he seeks to reflect on “the decisions that are important for everyone, for our common future, whether they are political, environmental or everything that could threaten us.”

Paris 2024 Sports Icon via Getty Images

When and where will the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 be held?

After 17 days of intense activity, the closing ceremony was held for Paris 2024 Olympic Games It will be held next Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the Stade de France in the French capital.

This event, which will see the participation of the last athletes remaining on French soil and great artists, can be watched in the United States on NBC, Telemundo and Universo.