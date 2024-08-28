August 28, 2024

Say goodbye to green in WhatsApp, this will be the new color of the application soon

Roger Rehbein August 28, 2024 2 min read

WhatsApp It is one of the most used messaging applications in the world. It has a large number of important functions. In this case, you will say goodbye to green since to request It will have something new color almost.

This update will allow you to change your data. color Featured. In this way, the user will be given the possibility of customization that did not exist until now. We will tell you all the information.

The color may change to green.
Source: Canva

What color will the app be?

This new feature is called the “Main App”. color (main color of the app)”, and it is under development, so it is not yet available even to beta users. This way you do not see the icon WhatsApp With the distinctive green color.

When using both light and dark modes we can see that the green color remained the same. With the new update the green color will be removed almost completely, leaving the screen in black and white only.

It is also expected that color Switch from the application and leave the choice to our liking. In addition, there will be changes, one for users who are more sensitive to light, and another for those who need more contrast, update after update.

This is the news that surprised all users. WhatsApp. changing color It is definitely a good job to customize.

