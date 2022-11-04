Santiago Baños sets the date for the announcement of the first promotion for Club America

he is coming The inaugural Liga MX Championship 2022! and the American Eagles Want to put into oblivion the painful elimination they suffered at the hands of Demons of Toluca Redduring the development of the semi-finals of the campaign that was Tuzos from Pachuca They became the new kings of Mexican football.

Club America and Clausura 2023

For this reason, rumors began that America will look in the upcoming competition for a way to strengthen certain areas of the stadium, with the aim of fighting together for the fourteenth star.

Santiago Baños’ latest statement

Speaking of the changes in the yellow team a few hours ago Santiago Baths He appeared in an interview with the media, Marca Claro, in which he revealed the date on which it happened America You will be able to face the first boost for the next campaign.