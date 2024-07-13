Samsung Galaxy S25 starts passing first certifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship has just received approval for its batteries in India. The rest of the regions are likely to follow soon to certify the terminal.

Samsung’s next year’s phones begin to receive their first certifications

After it became clear Some rather turbulent days. For Samsung’s Galaxy S25 family, which would have left the Plus model for the first time and which finally ended with a slight scare, we return to the usual information about these terminals. In these calmer waters, only disasters usually happen. And this does not seem to be on the agenda.

In reality, As we read in Android titlesIt seems that The Galaxy S25 family has already started making the pilgrimage through certification bodiesIn fact, the Korean company’s top-of-the-line non-foldable battery has already been certified in India, while the rest of the components have yet to be certified in other regions.

Taking steps towards your presentation

The battery certificate, obtained from BIS (Indian Standards Department for its Spanish translation), indicates: Samsung Galaxy S25 base modelBut there’s nothing particularly revealing about the phone passing through the body. We know from leaks that the base model will have 4,000 mAh, which is identical to its predecessor (and nothing is known about the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the moment).

However, although there is no increase in battery capacity, it is expected. Self-government is betterThis is due to Samsung’s energy efficiency promises with its new Exynos 2500 processor, and Qualcomm’s reputation for being energy efficient. By the time the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 arrives, they should have taken another small step forward.

You will also read rumors that Samsung may use MediaTek processors in case the Korean-produced chip does not arrive within the time frame set by the manufacturer. How things will go in this regard will depend on that. The mess we will have again with the processors Samsung phones, which has given us a lot of headaches in the past year.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that Samsung, which is immersed in the AI ​​craze, is planning to use AI for Exynos processor autonomy expanded by 5% to 10%.

