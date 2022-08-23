Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will it look like Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Only two weeks after meeting Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 We have information on the following Premium high end company. One of the most important dropouts in the guild confirmed details about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This smartphone will be one of the hottest phones in 2023 and could be presented before the end of the year, in the middle or late December.

It’s too early to reveal official details, but we already know, according to her Ice worldif is Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It will be very different from Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you have doubts about purchasing the current device, it should probably be cleared today.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will be almost identical to Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung decided in early 2022 to assemble the series Galaxy S and Galaxy Note in one date. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the Note that has not been released this year that integrates the S-Pen. This change refreshes the design compared to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

According to Ice Universe, in 2023 we won’t see a noticeable update to this model. Galaxy S23 Ultra averages It will only grow 0.1mm crosswise and keep the rest of the angles. We also know that the battery will stay 5000 mAh and the screen 6.8 inches.

This information shows that both devices – the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra – They’ll be nearly identical in design, screen, and battery. The most important changes expected in the camera department and processor.

Update to 200MP and the new Qualcomm

At this time, the leaks told us that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have two major innovations: the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 And the new sensor ISOCELL HP2200 MP.

It will be stronger and it will have an extension More advanced imaging capability. This is the summary we can provide, for now, for The future Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you are considering buying a Galaxy S22 Ultra and are skeptical about the future launch, it may not be worth the wait.