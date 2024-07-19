July 19, 2024

Samsung Galaxy S23 is also getting updated with July 2024 security patch

Roger Rehbein July 19, 2024 2 min read

July security update now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in different regions of the world

All three members of the Galaxy S23 series are receiving the July Android update

Slowly but surely, Samsung continues to update more phones in its successful Galaxy S family with the latest Android security patch, which corresponds to the current monthSo, after the latest Android security update rolled out to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S21, it’s now the turn of… Its flagship phones for 2023, Samsung Galaxy S23.

How do they get ahead of us? From the specialized media SamMobileThe Korean company has already started rolling out the July Android update to the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in several countries around the world.

July 2024 Android Update Coming to Samsung Galaxy S23 in US, Africa, Asia, Middle East

Samsung has started rolling out the July 2024 Android update for the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in several countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, including India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Firmware version S91XBXXS6CXFC.

Similarly, the July security update is also arriving to both locked and unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 in the US with Building numbers S91XUSQS4CXE9 and S91XU1UES4CXE9.

As expected, these three new firmwares include the July 2024 security patch, which Fixes nearly 6 dozen security and privacy issuesIt fixes some common interface bugs found in previous versions of One UI and improves the performance and stability of the three premium Galaxy devices.

It should be remembered that the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were updated to One UI 6.1 with Android 14 in the first quarter of the year and are expected to Get One UI 6.1.1 before the end of 2024.

When this update rolls out worldwide, you’ll be able to check if it’s already arrived on your Galaxy S23 by accessing the menu Settings From your smartphone and enter the section system update.

Once available, simply click the button. Download and install Let One UI take care of updating your phone with the latest Android security patch.

