July 18, 2024

Salma Hayek Celebrates Her Mother’s 80th Birthday With A Luxury Guest!

July 16, 2024

Salma Hayek And all his family They came together this weekend to celebrate in style. the 80 years The most important woman in his life: His mother is Diana Jimenez Medina..

The party, which was held at the actress’s residence in Los Angeles, was full of events. Music, cake and lots of love..

The celebration was not only special because of Hayek’s mother’s age, but also because of her presence. Aunt Sharowho else He is 77 years old..

Salma Hayek shared a message full of love and gratitude.

Mexican actress He posted some videos and photos of the event on his social media sites.where you can see both celebs having a great time surrounded by their loved ones.

In his post InstagramHayek wrote an emotional letter to her mother and aunt:

“Happy 80th birthday mom, and happy 77th birthday, aunty Charu! I love you both so much. Mom, every year I celebrate your life with more love and gratitude.”

Salma Hayek

Tania Libertad, the luxury guest who sang las mañanitas!

As if the company of family and Salma was not enough, Responsible for singing to him the the morning He went to his mother The famous Peruvian singer Tania Libertad, Who delighted all the attendees with his voice.

The beautiful details had a Mexican touch everywhere, which is what fans They applauded, because let’s remember that the actress is from Veracruz, and her mother is from Oaxaca.

