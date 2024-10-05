Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman have an awkward moment at the Balenciaga show

Paris Fashion Week, in addition to being the perfect event to catch trends, is also ideal for meeting and sharing celebrities. this week, Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman They attended a Balenciaga show and there they starred in an uncomfortable moment that went viral.

In the clip circulating on social media, the actress sat in the front row with her French businessman husband François-Henri PinaultActor Bill Skarsgard And Kidman to estimate the new proposals of the Spanish company for the spring of 2025.

For this occasion, Hayek chose an elegant black look, which she combined with the extravagant hairstyle created by the stars’ hairdresser. Nao Kawakami And a makeup artist Anglooma.

Photography by Swann Gallet/WWD via Getty Images | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga



After the amazing performance of the singer Katy Perry Get close to the protagonist Frida, Who was with her husband to greet her. There, the photographers took the opportunity to do what they wanted, and after a few seconds Kidman approached and Hayek wanted to touch her arm so that she could face the cameras. The 57-year-old star did not seem to like it and took her hand away in a subtle way.

In the midst of the tension, the Mexican gracefully retreated to stand with Perry. However, to dispel the bad feeling, Kidman approached them and they took photos together.

Another sign of leaving everything behind is that the film producer shared on social networks a photo album of some of the moments she lived at the event: “Finally, last night, the grand finale of Paris Fashion Week 2025 took place… Balenciaga and Demna for a wonderful show.”

It should be noted that this is the first public appearance of the ex-wife of Tom Cruise After his mother died Janelle Anne Kidman84 years old.

“Every message we received from those who loved and admired our mother meant more to us than we can express. Thank you from our entire family for respecting our privacy while we take care of each other,” the protagonist wrote. Perfect couple With family photos, on September 12 on Instagram.