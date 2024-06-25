Safety valve! Alicia Machado speaks like never before about her love for Ricardo Arjona. Is there still fire?

Miss Universe 1996 and actress, Alicia Machado, did not hide that for several years she had an intense love affair with the Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona. In various interviews, the Venezuelan beauty spoke about how much she loved the “Lady of the Four” artist, so much so that to this day she remembers him as A very special person.

Although the businesswoman also confirmed some time ago in an interview with Jordi Rosado that the singer does not like to talk about the eight-year relationship they lived discreetly and away from the press. He took advantage of the latest episode of the Telemundo reality show “Top Chef VIP 3” to give him a sweet message.

Devotion of love

The challenge was based on preparing a dish that celebrities had once cooked for a very special person, and that’s when the singer also recalled her old love, with a pasta dish that she called “the first evening of love.”

“I made this dish when I was 20 years old, and I met someone who had been in my life for almost eight years. Let’s say it was my first great love. I fell madly in love and that boyfriend was amazing. “One day he got crazy and made him this pasta dish.” Comment.

After the beautiful words, the Creole woman said that the man was a successful singer, who, surprisingly, was also married to Venezuelan model Daisy Arvelo.

“He was the master of the four decades, Arjuna.” Alicia noted, surprising her colleagues, jury members, and broadcaster Carmen Villalobos.