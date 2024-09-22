Sacyl again offers 58 vacancies in Burgos for newly recruited specialist doctors

This Monday, September 23, is the deadline for doctors who have now completed their MIR training and want to work as specialists at Sacyl to apply. The first call was launched in June and, although it was closed in Burgos with better results than in previous years, 65% of the available places remained vacant. That is, 31 out of 89 offers were granted: 22 in HUBU (out of 47 possible), 2 in Santiago Apostol (out of 3 possible), 5 in Santos Reyes (out of 7 possible) and 2 in Family and Community Medicine. In primary (around 28, which is actually 32 because there are 4 others in pediatrics that no one has taken care of). Therefore, Sacyl considers it important that these recently launched qualifiers succeed.

The resident loyalty programme is open to newly specialised doctors in any province of Spain, not just Castile and León. It offers a three-year contract and “facilities” for research, as well as a master’s degree or postgraduate courses at community universities. However, one of the peculiarities of the talent retention and recruitment plan is that it includes a commitment to make the working day compatible between the different health centres; in the case of HUBU, most places involve splitting the day between the three hospitals in Burgos or the Soria Care Complex.

ministry Health considers the compatibility of work centers an opportunity for new specialists And a way to make hospitals or difficult areas more attractive. If all the inhabitants of Burgos fall into this second group, then Aranda and Miranda are even more so.

However, many heads of services and HUBU units consider that this approach, far from attracting the population, is discouraging. Because although the common day is a characteristic of each region of Castile and León (whoever signs a contract now in the Salamanca complex will have to travel in several specialties to Zamora, Ávila or even Bierzo), they say that the distances between the capital and the other two large populations of the province are a burden.

The programme establishes a gradual alignment of working hours between primary and secondary centres: 50% in the first year of the contract; 40% in the second; and 30% in the third. At the primary level, between one urban health centre and one or more rural health centres.

Interest on 20 services. But in some cases, the division of working time between several centers was not an obstacle to selection, as official information from the Ministry of Health confirms. In June, HUBU awarded the following positions: Gastroenterology (shared with Miranda); Clinical Analysis (shared with Miranda); Allergy, Intensive Care Medicine-ICU (shared with Soria); Pathological Anatomy, Otorhinolaryngology, Preventive Medicine (shared with Aranda); Anesthesiology, Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Clinical Psychology, Emergency (shared equally with the two regional hospitals); and finally, Nuclear Medicine and Radiophysics, where the new specialists do not only share working hours and practice at HUBU.

Emergency services in Aranda and Miranda cover all their places (6) and in Santos Reis also a digestive service.

Now, those positions were awarded in June, but Sassell did not specify how many people were taken over. So there may actually be more than 58 contracts up for grabs now.