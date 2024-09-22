September 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sacyl again offers 58 vacancies in Burgos for newly recruited specialist doctors

Sacyl again offers 58 vacancies in Burgos for newly recruited specialist doctors

Zera Pearson September 22, 2024 3 min read

This Monday, September 23, is the deadline for doctors who have now completed their MIR training and want to work as specialists at Sacyl to apply. The first call was launched in June and, although it was closed in Burgos with better results than in previous years, 65% of the available places remained vacant. That is, 31 out of 89 offers were granted: 22 in HUBU (out of 47 possible), 2 in Santiago Apostol (out of 3 possible), 5 in Santos Reyes (out of 7 possible) and 2 in Family and Community Medicine. In primary (around 28, which is actually 32 because there are 4 others in pediatrics that no one has taken care of). Therefore, Sacyl considers it important that these recently launched qualifiers succeed.

The resident loyalty programme is open to newly specialised doctors in any province of Spain, not just Castile and León. It offers a three-year contract and “facilities” for research, as well as a master’s degree or postgraduate courses at community universities. However, one of the peculiarities of the talent retention and recruitment plan is that it includes a commitment to make the working day compatible between the different health centres; in the case of HUBU, most places involve splitting the day between the three hospitals in Burgos or the Soria Care Complex.

ministry Health considers the compatibility of work centers an opportunity for new specialists And a way to make hospitals or difficult areas more attractive. If all the inhabitants of Burgos fall into this second group, then Aranda and Miranda are even more so.

See also  Business group from Salamanca that comes to change medicine

However, many heads of services and HUBU units consider that this approach, far from attracting the population, is discouraging. Because although the common day is a characteristic of each region of Castile and León (whoever signs a contract now in the Salamanca complex will have to travel in several specialties to Zamora, Ávila or even Bierzo), they say that the distances between the capital and the other two large populations of the province are a burden.

The programme establishes a gradual alignment of working hours between primary and secondary centres: 50% in the first year of the contract; 40% in the second; and 30% in the third. At the primary level, between one urban health centre and one or more rural health centres.

Interest on 20 services. But in some cases, the division of working time between several centers was not an obstacle to selection, as official information from the Ministry of Health confirms. In June, HUBU awarded the following positions: Gastroenterology (shared with Miranda); Clinical Analysis (shared with Miranda); Allergy, Intensive Care Medicine-ICU (shared with Soria); Pathological Anatomy, Otorhinolaryngology, Preventive Medicine (shared with Aranda); Anesthesiology, Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Clinical Psychology, Emergency (shared equally with the two regional hospitals); and finally, Nuclear Medicine and Radiophysics, where the new specialists do not only share working hours and practice at HUBU.

Emergency services in Aranda and Miranda cover all their places (6) and in Santos Reis also a digestive service.

Now, those positions were awarded in June, but Sassell did not specify how many people were taken over. So there may actually be more than 58 contracts up for grabs now.

See also  These are the six most dangerous foods to health, according to science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Sympathy. Remembrance of the opening day of the Museum of Natural Sciences 47 years ago
2 min read

Sympathy. Remembrance of the opening day of the Museum of Natural Sciences 47 years ago

September 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
Annie Pardo, Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother, returns to the rankings of the world’s best scientists
3 min read

Annie Pardo, Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother, returns to the rankings of the world’s best scientists

September 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
Medicine and Artificial Intelligence | A top-notch doctor in your pocket
4 min read

Medicine and Artificial Intelligence | A top-notch doctor in your pocket

September 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Singapore Grand Prix: Today’s Highlights | First Half
2 min read

Singapore Grand Prix: Today’s Highlights | First Half

September 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Asteroid to join Earth’s orbit as ‘mini-moon’ for two months
2 min read

Asteroid to join Earth’s orbit as ‘mini-moon’ for two months

September 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Elon Musk Didn’t Show Up to Testify in Investigation into His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover. Now the SEC Wants to Sanction Him
3 min read

Elon Musk Didn’t Show Up to Testify in Investigation into His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover. Now the SEC Wants to Sanction Him

September 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in a shooting in Alabama
1 min read

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in a shooting in Alabama

September 22, 2024 Winston Hale