Rules for general competitions for the provision of academic positions for postgraduate programmes

The University of Playa Ancha, through the General Directorate of Graduate Studies, invites a public competition to provide academic positions with a doctoral degree, by contract, in three of its programmes:

Interdisciplinary PhD in Environmental Sciences

Master’s degree in Linguistics

PhD in Contemporary Spanish American Literature

All persons who meet the requirements set by current public sector regulations and who are not excluded from employment in public administration may participate in this call. Likewise, in these competitions and in all processes associated with them, special attention will be paid to regulations relating to equal opportunities and social integration of persons with disabilities.

Call for an interdisciplinary doctorate in environmental sciences

We are looking for an academic for the Social and Environmental Proposals and Solutions Line, who works full-time in university teaching (pedagogy in biology and science) and in an interdisciplinary PhD in environmental sciences.

In this case, inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

Call for applications from the College of Humanities

In this case, we are looking for academics, on full-time contracts, who meet the college’s establishment criteria for the MA in Linguistics and the PhD in Contemporary Spanish American Literature, according to the following details:

Academic position for calligraphy American Spanish and Chilean accent for a Master’s degree in Linguistics and Pedagogy in the Spanish Language.

for a Master’s degree in Linguistics and Pedagogy in the Spanish Language. Two academic positions are in line Applied linguistics for language teaching For Master’s degree in Linguistics and Pedagogy courses in English and English-Spanish Interpretation.

For Master’s degree in Linguistics and Pedagogy courses in English and English-Spanish Interpretation. Academic position in line Comparative literature and interdisciplinary dialoguesFor a PhD in Contemporary Spanish American Literature and Pedagogy in Philosophy.

In these competitions, inquiries should be directed to the Academic Secretariat of the College of Human Sciences: [email protected].

Applications and documents

In all cases, applications will be accepted between Monday 14th and 4:00pm on Friday 25th October 2024. Documents must be sent in a duly sealed envelope, with the applicant’s basic information (full name, address, phone or phone number). Alternative cell phone and email).

Further details on the contractual terms, specific profiles required, general requirements, application mechanism and selection process can be found in the corresponding call-up rules, which are available for download as part of the following documentation: