Ross Dress for Less: They claim that on Monday, January 22nd, there will be a sale for 49 cents, what time?

We are only a few days away from the date that fans and customers of Ross Dress For Less expect, when the famous American store will hold its traditional auction of items for sale. 49 US cents.

Undoubtedly, this chain of stores is one of my favorites Bargain hunter Those who arrive queue in huge queues to make their purchases seeking to make the most of discounts and promotions.

It should be noted that among the items that are usually put up for sale are the following: Clothes, accessories and shoes Which are most requested by customers.

Users on social networks and various platforms circulated video clips in which they had made purchases in previous years, coinciding with making the most of these offers, advising people to reach After Noon, This is when store employees begin naming products with the symbol Clearance prices.

Also in the video is a former employee of the store Ross dress for less The company announced that the aforementioned liquidation will take place this January, so customers must be alert to take advantage of this moment. This Monday, January 22nd Expected time to liquidate items at 49 cents.

It is important to remember that in addition to these discounts, you can purchase Extra 10% discount at RossThis is with Credit card storage For customers 55 years and above.