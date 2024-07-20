Ron DeSantis sent Donald Trump a message that affects all of America

Ron DeSantis His recent action has created a sensation in the American political circles Comments towards Donald Trump. In a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the Florida governor, a contender in the Republican primary, He urged them to support the Republican candidate. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Joe Biden may drop out of campaign

DeSantis, who attended the event with Trump, sharply criticized incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, arguing that he does not meet the requirements to effectively lead the country. “NOur enemies do not operate only from ten in the morning to four in the evening. We need a commander 24 hours a daySeven days a week,” stressed the governor.

Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor Good pictures

This comment highlights one of the main attacks of DeSantis’ campaign, which emphasizes the importance of active and ongoing leadership in decision-making, as opposed to the current administration.





Francisco Fernandez

DeSantis endorsed Trump

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantisDropped out of the presidential race after the Iowa caucuses. It has expressed strong support for Donald Trump During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Days ago. In his speech, DeSantis urged Republican voters to support Trump, despite past tensions between the two and a derogatory nickname. “Intelligence” As Trump would refer to him.

DeSantis not only called for support for Trump, but also referenced the recent assassination attempt against the former president during a rally. This injured Trump’s ear. “Trump is demonized, almost lost his life in the chase. “We cannot allow him or America to collapse,” DeSantis said, emphasizing the severity of the attack and defending Trump’s resilience in the face of adversity.





What saved him was moving while talking

In contrast to the more moderate speech of Nikki Haley, who was a primary contender and appealed to undecided voters, DeSantis offered an intervention steeped in conservative ideology. The governor emphasized his political agenda FloridaHarshly critical of irregular migration and the left accused of “indoctrinating” students with concepts of “diversity, equality and inclusion”.

DeSantis also seems determined to demonstrate the conservative policies he has implemented in his state He reaffirmed his position Among the top issues for Republican voters. Concluding his speech, he launched into a strong appeal: “We will make whoever was the 45th president the 47th president”, confirming his support for Trump’s candidacy and his vision for the future of the Republican Party.