Romania vs Netherlands live today

Romania and Netherlands They will face each other today, Tuesday, July 2nd, at Allianz Arena in Munich To get a ticket to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Both teams added four points in their groups but that total helped the Romanians top Group E while the Dutch advanced as one of the best third-placed teams behind Austria and France.

That Ronald Koeman The tournament gave them another chance despite an unexpected defeat to Austria and left them with the lighter team. Romania in the round of 16 and possible retaliation against Austria or Türkiye in the quarter-finals.Not bad considering they’ll be facing the other side. Germany vs Spain and France vs Portugal.

However, the Euro 2020 round of 16 has already provided sufficient evidence that there is no easy match ahead: England He was one minute away from going out against Slovakia, Portugal Penalties for leaving Slovenia on the road and France They beat Belgium by enough with a last-minute goal.

Holland It could be Favorite by team and history But they will have to prove it on the pitch if they are to avoid suffering what they already suffered against Austria and what the other strongest teams on the Old Continent have experienced.

Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024 Live: Minute by minute of the quarter-final match