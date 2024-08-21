Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Kevin Feige Convinced Him to Return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. surprised fans with his announcement during San Diego Comic-Con (Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed details about his upcoming return to… Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), an announcement that left fans speechless during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Although a chapter of his life was closed as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame In 2019, the possibility of the actor returning was always a topic of conversation between him and the film’s producer. Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige and Downey discussed the possibility of his return during a meeting (Reuters/David Swanson)

In an interview with Hollywood ReporterHe shared that about a year ago, he and Fiji had a chance encounter that turned into a crucial conversation about the future of his career in MCU.

“Susan [Downey] And I was with Feige and he said, “It keeps happening to me that if you come back…” And Susan said, “Come back like what?”“That comment paved the way for a revolutionary idea,” Downey said. Victor Von Doom playedknown as Dr. Doom.

The relationship between the actor, who was part of the original “Avengers” cast, and the producer facilitated his return to UCM (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

In his own words, Robert Downey Jr. Feige commented, “How do we not come back?not disappointing expectations and continuing to exceed them… Then Victor Von Doom mentioned. I looked up this character and said, “Great.” And then Kevin said, “Let’s do Victor Von Doom right.” Let’s do it right.“”.

Talks about the role began more than a year ago, with executives seeing little chance of him getting it. Kang the Conqueroras the next big thing Marvel of Evil. In addition, accusations of assault and harassment against Jonathan MajorsThe character translator further complicated the situation.

The complexities surrounding Kang, the Conqueror, have opened the door to a different villain (Marvel Studios)

Downey Jr.’s return to marvel This not only means a big change in his career, but also in the franchise itself. During San Diego Comic ConThe revelation was as shocking as it was unexpected.

A group of men dressed as Doctor Doom took to the stage, and one of them removed his mask to reveal that he was Downey Jr. himself.New mask. Same purpose.“He told the audience, hinting at the complexity of the character he was about to play.

After his departure from the world marvel In 2019, Oscar Winner Stay close to your managers The Avengers, Joe and Anthony Russoas well as the director Iron Man, Jon FavreauThis ongoing relationship facilitated the transition to his potential return to the franchise in a completely different role.

The movie Avengers: Judgment Daywhich will be directed by Russo will premiere in 2026This represents a new chapter.

Downey Jr. Expresses His Excitement About Dr. Doom (Marvel Studios)

Adapting the villain Doom for the big screen is a big deal to us. marvelChoosing an actor is a big gamble to make sure you get it right. It is well known that Victor Von Doom It has been made into a movie more than once, although it did not get the expected reactions. For this reason, trying again would put UCM at risk and it was necessary to have someone who was already loved by the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. He recounted a visit to the CEO’s house. Disney, Bob Igerto discuss their potential involvement in the Company’s theme parks and location-based entertainment.”I went to Eager’s house and he seemed to already know the idea of ​​Doctor Doom and was quick to tell me, “I like it.”Downey added in his interview with Hollywood Reporter.

Downey Jr. won his first Oscar this year for his role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (Reuters/Carlos Barea)

With this new challenge in MCUHe will be able to prove once again his ability to transform and confront complex characters that require great interpretive skill. Time and public reception will determine the success of this new phase for the American artist, Away from his iconic role as Iron Man.

along with Avengers: Judgment Day, Marvel Studios It also hopes to launch other titles such as: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, code and Avengers: Secret Wars.