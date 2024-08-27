Ritchie Valens returns to the cinema with a new version of the movie “La Bamba”

Luis Valdez, the screenwriter and director of the original film, will be a producer on this new film.

No Bambathe famous 1987 film that tells the life of the legend. Richie Valenswill return to the big screen in a new version. Luis Valdezthe screenwriter and director of the original film, joins as an executive producer on this joint initiative between More Media and Sony picturesThe screenplay will be written by Academy Award-nominated writer, Jose Riveraknown for his work in motorcycle diaries and On the road.

Original movie produced by Colombia pictures And championship Lou Diamond PhillipsThe film chronicles the career of Valens, a 17-year-old Mexican-American who went from working in the fields to becoming a rock star with songs like “Donna,” “We Belong Together” and, of course, “La Bamba.” The band WolvesThe Grammy Award winner performed Valens’ songs in the film, blending her own songs with classic songs from the 1950s.

Lou Diamond Phillips was responsible for playing Ritchie Valens in the original film. The cast of the new film is not yet known (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

No Bamba Not only was it nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, it was also nominated for Best Song of the Year at the 1988 Grammy Awards, and in 2017, the film was shortlisted for an Academy Award. National Film Registry, Library of Congress, United Statesan honor given to films of cultural, historical and/or aesthetic significance.

Along with rock and roll classics Richie Valens“My 1987 biopic La Bamba has stood the test of time with grace,” Valdez commented. “Yet Richard Valenzuela’s short but impactful life and career continues to inspire new generations of fans around the world. As new biographical details are discovered, A new cinematic look at his eternal seventeen years can only add to his immortal legend.“

In 2017, “La Bamba” was inscribed in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

The project will be produced by Javier Chapa to More MediaExecutive producers also include: Sheris Clark Soares, Philip Brown, Robert Munoz, Simone Wise, Vincent Corderoand Bruce Barshop. sony music mexico He will be a creative partner on the music for this renewed production.

“We are honored and excited to retell the story of Richie, an incredible young Latino who inspired so many people with his music and incredible talent,” Chapa said. “Our goal is to honor and celebrate the original film in the same way that Luis Valdez and the creators of La Bamba made it a classic.”

Richard Stephen Valenzuela Born on May 13, 1941, in Pacoima, California, Ritchie Valens was a pioneer of rock and roll and one of the first Latin stars in American popular music. Of Mexican descent, Valens grew up in modest circumstances and developed a keen interest in music from an early age.

Ritchie Valens, real name Richard Valenzuela, died at the age of 17 in a plane crash that also included music stars Buddy Holly and The Big Bopper.

At the age of sixteen, he began to gain local fame with his band. SilhouettesHis talent did not go unnoticed, and in 1958 he signed with Del-Fi Records. It was then that he adopted the stage name Ritchie Valens. Among his hits were “La Bamba,” a rock version of a Mexican folk song, and “Donna,” a song dedicated to his high school sweetheart.

Valens’ career was fast but unfortunately short. On February 3, 1959, known as “The Day the Music Died”Valens died in a tragic plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big BopperHe was only 17 years old. Despite his short career, Ritchie Valens left an indelible legacy in rock and roll history, influencing generations of Latin musicians.