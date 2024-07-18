Ricky Martin gets slammed for his weight at a concert, but responds with a photo of himself now

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has been in the eye of the storm after a performance in which he received harsh criticism for his physical appearance. Since the artist gained weight for many of his followers.

The rumors started when the artist appeared on June 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate LGBTIQ+ Pride Month; The Puerto Rican thanked his “fans” on social media. For the energy received during the event and shared a video showing how the presentation went.

“Last night was incredible. Thank you LA for your energy. Thank you to everyone involved in putting on this show so we could celebrate #PRIDE. Still high!” he captioned his Instagram account.

As a result of this performance, many people noticed a slight change in the singer’s physical appearance and some criticized him severely. However, there were those They came to his defense, saying that the human body should not be a topic of conversation. It was important to talk about his talent and the “show” he put on.

The artist shared a photo on social media, which surprised everyone in the photo, as Ricky Martin looks at his reflection Glass distorted by sunlight, where you can see his muscular shape, His steel belly, which has always distinguished Puerto Ricans, is shown, accompanied by the Spanish flag.

The interpreter of the program “La Mordidita” did not make any comments about his physical appearance, but he explained that he was in Spain where he performed his concert last Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Currently, the singer is enjoying a world tour and participating in various events.

Ricky Martin denies he gained weight. picture:Photo taken from @ricky_martin’s Instagram story

The photo he shared sparked a large number of reactions on social media, with both negative and positive comments, and the vast majority of his followers expressed their support and admiration for the artist, highlighting his talent and human quality.

“Years pass by for everyone so I don’t see anything out of the ordinary”, “He is an extraordinary artist and more than a human being”, “Age does not forgive”, “Before I wanted to look like Ricky Martin”, now he wants to look like Ricky Martin”.

