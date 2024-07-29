July 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Results and medals for July 29

Results and medals for July 29

Cassandra Curtis July 29, 2024 2 min read

Organisers apologise after religious groups criticise alleged ‘Last Supper’ parody at opening ceremony

Delegations arrive at the Trocadero in Paris, as spectators watch French singer Philippe Catherine perform on a giant screen during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26. (Credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters)

Paris Olympics organizers have apologized for what some critics described as a parody of the movie “The Last Supper” during the lavish opening ceremony on Friday.

The scene featured drag artists and dancers and was widely criticized by the Catholic Church and Christian groups.

The French Catholic Church said the celebrations “included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity.”

“We never intended to disrespect any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps said at a news conference on Sunday.

Artists pose on a walkway along the Passerelle-de-Baillet bridge in Paris during the opening ceremony. (Photo credit: Wally Scalig/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

“On the contrary, I think we are trying to celebrate community and tolerance. And we believe that this aspiration has been achieved. If anyone was offended, of course we are very sorry.”

While the scene was criticized, the opening ceremony also received widespread praise, with some users noting that the scene was reminiscent of other works, such as Johann Rottenhammer’s Banquet of the Gods and Jan Bruegel.

Thomas Joly, the director of the opening ceremony, insisted that “The Last Supper” was not the inspiration behind the scenes, in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV on Sunday.

“Dionysus comes to the table because he is the Greek god of celebration and this sequence is called ‘the festival,’” Julie said.

See also  Chelito Delgado explodes on the board to change the logo

“The god of wine, he is also a French jewel and the father of Sequana, the goddess associated with the Seine River. “The idea was to create a great pagan festival associated with the god of Olympus, and you will not find in me or in my work any desire to ridicule anyone.”

In a post on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Cuban fugitive knocks out two-time Olympic boxing champion La Cruz.
2 min read

Cuban fugitive knocks out two-time Olympic boxing champion La Cruz.

July 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
MLS continues its dominance over Liga MX in the League Cup
2 min read

MLS continues its dominance over Liga MX in the League Cup

July 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes to Yankees in trade with Marlins for three prospects
2 min read

Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes to Yankees in trade with Marlins for three prospects

July 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Results and medals for July 29
2 min read

Results and medals for July 29

July 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time
3 min read

Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time

July 29, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net
2 min read

Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net

July 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro
3 min read

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson