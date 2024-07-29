Results and medals for July 29

Paris Olympics organizers have apologized for what some critics described as a parody of the movie “The Last Supper” during the lavish opening ceremony on Friday.

The scene featured drag artists and dancers and was widely criticized by the Catholic Church and Christian groups.

The French Catholic Church said the celebrations “included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity.”

“We never intended to disrespect any religious group,” Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps said at a news conference on Sunday.

“On the contrary, I think we are trying to celebrate community and tolerance. And we believe that this aspiration has been achieved. If anyone was offended, of course we are very sorry.”

While the scene was criticized, the opening ceremony also received widespread praise, with some users noting that the scene was reminiscent of other works, such as Johann Rottenhammer’s Banquet of the Gods and Jan Bruegel.

Thomas Joly, the director of the opening ceremony, insisted that “The Last Supper” was not the inspiration behind the scenes, in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV on Sunday.

“Dionysus comes to the table because he is the Greek god of celebration and this sequence is called ‘the festival,’” Julie said.

“The god of wine, he is also a French jewel and the father of Sequana, the goddess associated with the Seine River. “The idea was to create a great pagan festival associated with the god of Olympus, and you will not find in me or in my work any desire to ridicule anyone.”

In a post on