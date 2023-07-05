Researcher Juan Miguel Morales, Banco Sabadell Foundation Science and Engineering Award

The Banco Sabadell Foundation has honored researcher from the University of Malaga (UMA) Juan Miguel Morales, PhD in Industrial Engineering and Head of the OASYS R&D Group – Optimization and Analytics for Sustainable Energy Systems – with the Seventh Bank Sabadell Foundation Science and Engineering Award.

The jury recognized research by this UMA engineer that focuses on the development of computational tools for the deployment of renewable and distributed energy resources, while highlighting his relevant academic and socio-economic work that “places him at the international fore in your region.”

“Receiving this award was a milestone in my career, which represents years of effort, dedication and passion for scientific research. It fills me with special pride and gratitude that the jury has presented a profession such as mine, which combines elements of engineering and applied mathematics, exploring and exploiting the links between theory and practice Morales stated at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Banque Sabadell Corporate Center and was attended by its president, Josep Olio.

Similarly, during the meeting, as specified by the UMA in a statement, Doctor of Neurosciences Manuel Valiente was also honored, being distinguished with a ‘Biomedical Research Award’ for his work on mechanisms of generation of brain metastases, and identification of therapeutic therapy. Objectives and their potential translation for selecting patients according to their response to treatment.

Held annually by the Banco Sabadell Foundation, these awards, together with the Economic Research Award and the recently created Marine Sustainability Award, form part of the Foundation’s commitment to promoting research and education, with a particular interest in nurturing young talent.

Thus, the “Science and Engineering Award”, which is organized in collaboration with the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology (BIST), honors the careers of young researchers who stand out in fields such as mathematics, chemistry, physics or engineering.

On the other hand, the Biomedical Research Award seeks to recognize the excellence of young people who have an important career in biomedical research and health sciences, and who are distinguished in their field by their ability to innovate.