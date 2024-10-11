Representatives of the UNA Puno Vocational School of Social Communication Sciences will meet with the Decentralized Culture Directorate to discuss the destruction of the old pavilions

Tomorrow, the People’s Army of Social Communication Sciences will meet with representatives of the Decentralized Directorate of Culture in Puno, to discuss the issue of demolishing the wings of the above-mentioned vocational school, in order to create new infrastructure.

The director of the Professional School of Social Communication Sciences of the National University of Altiplano in Puno, Flavio Abarca, reported that tomorrow they will meet with representatives of the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Puno, about the demolition of the pavilions of the above-mentioned professionals. School to build new infrastructure.

He pointed out that, Following the takeover of the building by communication sciences students today, the university’s president, Paulino Machaca, announced the continuation of the currently suspended work. He pointed out that this announcement will be formalized during the University Council session, which will be held on Monday at 10 tomorrow.

He explained that according to the technical studies that were reviewed, the old pavilion was not declared a cultural heritage, and therefore there will not be any kind of obstacles to the completion of this project.

“Specifically, there are two documents missing, one is the deregistration of accounting, which is an administrative process that we have been informed is already underway and with approximately 80% progress. The other document is the demolition permit which we hope will be approved on Monday.” He pointed out.