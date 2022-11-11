Representatives of the Nicolás Maduro regime and the Venezuelan opposition meet in Paris

Maduro regime and opposition negotiators Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Blade – second and fourth from left to right, respectively -; Next to Michel Ramis, Director of French Diplomacy in the Americas and the Caribbean, left; Eleanor Carroet, deputy of the second constituency of French residents abroad, center; and French Ambassador to Venezuela Romain Nadal (@NadalDiplo)

Envoys from Nicolas Maduro’s regime and the Venezuelan opposition meet in Paris, in a meeting organized around Peace Forumin search of a Possibility to repeat the official dialogue, stop by Chavismo’s decision. Speaker of the Chavista Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez; And Juan Guaido’s envoy, Gerard BladeFaces are seen in a meeting behind closed doors.

The meeting came at the initiative of the Elysee and with the support of the presidents of France. Emmanuel Macron; From Colombia and Argentina, Gustavo Petro s Alberto Fernandez Respectively, participate in the Peace Forum on Friday. The three presidents plan to meet to analyze the situation in the Caribbean country.

“Work has started with the Venezuelan delegation at the Paris Peace Forum,” he said on Twitter. Roman NadalFrench Ambassador to Venezuela. The message was accompanied by a picture where you can see Jorge RodriguezAnd the Gerard BladeAnd the Michelle Ramis (Director of the Americas and the Caribbean Office of French Diplomacy) and Eleanor Carolette (Deputy for the second constituency of French residents outside France) with the aforementioned ambassador.

for this part, Eleanor Carolette He also expressed on the social network: “I met with representatives of the Venezuelan power and opposition. France can play a major role in the negotiation process in Venezuela.” The letter was accompanied by two photographs. In one of them, Rodriguez and Blade were seen shaking hands.

Greetings between Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Blade (@CaroitEleonore)

The purpose of the meeting, according to the Elysee, is “the support“Dialogue is an attempt to break out of the current impasse and achieve celebration of”Fair and transparent electionsIn Venezuela.

Dialogue between the Venezuelan regime and the opposition held in Mexico, It was officially broken In mid-October last year, a series of secret communications have so far failed to revive the talks.

The Elysee put the salute between Macron and Nicolas Maduro on Monday during the climate summit in Egypt, which was also done by the US climate envoy, John Kerry.

For the French government, everything is part of an international process of try to resume The contacts between the regime and the opposition, helped by a “new dynamism” in Latin America after the recent electoral victories Petro in Colombia and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva In Brazil and the reduction of US sanctions on Caracas.

Salute between Emmanuel Macron and Nicolas Maduro in the framework of COP27 (Miraflores Palace / Posted via Reuters)

Emmanuel Macron and Nicolas Maduro He gave a short talk on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh, the Egyptian city that hosts the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27).

The French president and Venezuelan dictator met in the halls of the climate summit and shook hands for a long time. During the handshake, Macron expressed his desire to “Speak a little more and start bilateral work that is beneficial to the country and the region“.

He also noted that “the (European) continent is reshaping itself”.

Maduro and Macron also spoke about the bilateral cooperation agenda between Venezuela and France, as well as measures to combat climate change, according to the network. TeleSur.

“An excellent handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of COP27, which undoubtedly represents a meeting point between governments and countries of the world. “The doors of Venezuela are open to the French people,” the Venezuelan dictator tweeted later.

Read on: