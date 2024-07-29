Registration for the “Science in Your Area” club starts tomorrow

The club called “Science in your area” aims to prepare and develop scientific research projects, where boys and girls will participate in designing different activities, using strategies and tools typical of scientific research methodologies. In it, specific projects, often related to local and global problems, will be addressed in a creative and comfortable environment.

Through this activity, children will have the opportunity to engage in age-appropriate scientific research development, which they will later be able to apply as tools in designing school projects.

The Municipal Science Club seeks to encourage students to learn about hard science, through decision-making, and formulating ideas, so that they can then put them into practice in a group work environment.

“Science in Your Neighborhood” will be held at the following City Hall offices, during the morning and afternoon:

My Client Center (MCC) in Barrio Austral (Hoiken 511) on Tuesdays from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm.

CCM Barrio Chacra IV (José Romero 3090) Thursday from 10:45 am to 12 pm.

CGP Padre Zenk (Pellegrini and Viedma) Monday from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm and Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm.

It should be noted that places are limited and registration begins on Monday, July 29 via the following link: https://cutt.ly/8ek0KNmd. Classes will begin on August 5. For more information, you can contact the General Directorate of Municipal Education via WhatsApp at 600599-2964 or also via email: [email protected].