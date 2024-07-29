July 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Registration for the “Science in Your Area” club starts tomorrow

Registration for the “Science in Your Area” club starts tomorrow

Zera Pearson July 29, 2024 1 min read

The club called “Science in your area” aims to prepare and develop scientific research projects, where boys and girls will participate in designing different activities, using strategies and tools typical of scientific research methodologies. In it, specific projects, often related to local and global problems, will be addressed in a creative and comfortable environment.

Through this activity, children will have the opportunity to engage in age-appropriate scientific research development, which they will later be able to apply as tools in designing school projects.

The Municipal Science Club seeks to encourage students to learn about hard science, through decision-making, and formulating ideas, so that they can then put them into practice in a group work environment.

“Science in Your Neighborhood” will be held at the following City Hall offices, during the morning and afternoon:

  • My Client Center (MCC) in Barrio Austral (Hoiken 511) on Tuesdays from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm.
  • CCM Barrio Chacra IV (José Romero 3090) Thursday from 10:45 am to 12 pm.
  • CGP Padre Zenk (Pellegrini and Viedma) Monday from 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm and Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm.

It should be noted that places are limited and registration begins on Monday, July 29 via the following link: https://cutt.ly/8ek0KNmd. Classes will begin on August 5. For more information, you can contact the General Directorate of Municipal Education via WhatsApp at 600599-2964 or also via email: [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Science as Public Reason and the Planetary Commons as a Beacon | Newspaper
7 min read

Science as Public Reason and the Planetary Commons as a Beacon | Newspaper

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
Veronica Rodriguez Morales calls on teachers to recognize and meet their needs and contribute to physical and mental health. – Future Education
3 min read

Veronica Rodriguez Morales calls on teachers to recognize and meet their needs and contribute to physical and mental health. – Future Education

July 28, 2024 Zera Pearson
Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare Day at UNAM: when, where and what services will be there
3 min read

Veterinary Medicine and Animal Welfare Day at UNAM: when, where and what services will be there

July 28, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Results and medals for July 29
2 min read

Results and medals for July 29

July 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time
3 min read

Everything you need to know about the meteor showers that will cross the sky at the same time

July 29, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net
2 min read

Governments demand transparency in Venezuela vote count | Momento.net

July 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro
3 min read

10 Tricks to Use Google Maps Like a Pro

July 29, 2024 Zera Pearson